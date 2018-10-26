Young to citizens: Stand with law enforcement

The Police Service of T&T has launched a newly outfited Emergency Response Unit, to help assist the reaction time of the TTPS response to troubled calls throughout the country. Police Training Academy, Police Barrack, St James. October 26, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has called on citizens to stand with law enforcement officers after an incident Thursday night in Trou Macaque, Laventille, where police killed five people.

Young was speaking with the media Friday at the Police Training Academy, St James, after the launch of the Emergency Response Patrol unit.

He said he briefed the Prime Minister at 1 am Friday on the incident as Dr Rowley is chairman of the National Security Council and he tries to keep him abreast of information important to national security.

"So late last night as the information came through it was fed to the Prime Minister, and the other members of the National Security Council. He has put out a statement that says his sentiments very clearly and we stand by that supporting it. I don't have all the facts and circumstances surrounding what happened."

Young said he was told law enforcement officers were on an exercise and one was shot in his chest.

"And thank God for the bulletproof vest that stopped it. It was not a fatal incident."

He said there was an exchange of gunfire.

"We are aware of the type of fire power and the type of illegal firearms that are outside there. We stand with the police service and other arms of national security in getting as much of these illegal firearms off the street as possible but also a message to the criminal element that you can’t just go and take on the State. The State is not going to sit by idly. the Police Service, the Defence Force, and we the citizens have to stand along with our law enforcement officers and support them and that is what the Government is doing once they are operating within the confines of the law and I am certain that they are."