Traffic hell in PoS

Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers

IT was another Friday of traffic hell for drivers in Port of Spain today, because of the closure of streets around the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

There were police warnings that traffic restrictions would be in place in the capital city as Stephan Cummings, the State’s main witness in the preliminary inquiry of the murder of former Independent Senator Dana Seetahal, SC, returned for a second day to continue his evidence.

Traffic snarled along the streets surrounding the courthouse on St Vincent Street. Police officers positioned at strategic corners did little to direct traffic, looking on as drivers who were unaware of the restrictions encountered steel barricades.

According to the police’s notice, parking restrictions began at midnight along St Vincent Street, between Gordon and Sackville Streets, from 12 am until further notice.

There was also no entry to drivers along Abercromby Street, between Knox and Park Streets, and no entry along Duke Street, between Pembroke and Edward Streets.

Cummings was initially charged with the crime but in December last year, the charge was dropped when he agreed to testify for the prosecution. He was instead charged with conspiring to murder Seetahal.