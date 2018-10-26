Sadhana: ‘I am shocked’

Sadhana Balladin...didn’t think she could win Pres Medal.

SADHANA Balladin screamed so loudly when her mother Sunita Misir-Balladin woke her from a sweet sleep yesterday to tell her she was a joint President Medal winner. Her screams brought her friends who are studying medicine with her at Mt Hope, running to her aid, thinking something bad had happened to her.

The feeling quickly turned to celebration when the St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando past student informed them she was a joint President Medal winner based on her academic performance at the 2018 CAPE examination.

In an interview, the 19-year-old of Mootoo Lands, Marabella, said she was not expecting this result.

“I was honestly shocked. I was asleep and when my mom called, I was confused, and I said what?”

“I did not think I could with the President’s Medal, although my parents thought I could. I mean there are so many smart people out there,” the modest child said.

Thanking God for her academic success, Balladin said since she was a child she always had a passion to help others and made up her mind at age six, that she wanted to be a doctor.

“I don’t like seeing people sick, I want to help them,” she said.

Asked about celebrations, she said her one concern right not was acing her mid-terms examination next week. “I might be up studying all night.” Balladin is the first of two children for her parents Dr Deerick Balladin, an associate professor at UTT and Sunita Misir-Balladin, a school teacher. She has a younger brother, Dipak, who is a first year CAPE student at Naparima College, San Fernando. Her elated mother gave God all the honour and glory.

“You cannot accomplish anything without God’s blessings.”