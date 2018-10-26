Red Force seeking Super50 final spot

The Bravo brothers Dwayne (right) and Darren

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Red Force will be seeking a spot in Sunday’s final of the Regional Super50 when they meet the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) Marooners in the second semi-final at the Kensington Oval, Barbados today from 2 pm.

The winners of today’s match will advance to Sunday’s final, where they will face the winners of yesterday’s first semi between the Guyana Jaguars and the Jamaica Scorpions.

The Red Force finished second in Group A with 27 points while the Marooners topped Group B with 26 points.

Captain Denesh Ramdin will lead a star-studded Red Force line-up which features present and past WI players such as the Bravo brothers Dwayne and Darren, Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Rayad Emrit, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Hope and Jason Mohammed.

WI T20 skipper Carlos Brathwaite is at the helm of the Marooners team that includes TT’s Amir Jangoo, Jon-Russ Jagessar and the Ottley brothers Kjorn and Yannick.

Ramdin, in a pre-game interview yesterday, said, “Our main goal was to get to the top of the group stage. It didn’t matter if we came first or second. I’m very happy that we’re here in Barbados to play the semi-final against CCC.”

He continued, “They’re playing good cricket. (They have) a few guys from Trinidad that we know.” Asked about the change of conditions from Trinidad, where the Red Force played their group matches, to Barbados, Ramdin replied, “Most of us have played a lot of cricket in Barbados so we know the conditions well. It’s just for us to get a start and bat deep, and the bowlers to hit the proper areas.”