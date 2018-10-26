Police kill 5 in Laventille

Mishack Douglas

POLICE from the Inter-Agency Task Force who were searching for two murder suspects, ended up killing the two men and three others in a shootout in Trou Macaque, Laventille, last night.

According to police the officers went in search of Shakille "Crash" Francois and Mishack Douglas, 24, in relation to the April murder of Darren "Cowman" King. Police said they went to a house at Wharton Street in search of the duo and were shot at. They returned fire killing both Douglas and Francois as well as Nicholas Barker, Kadeem Phillip and Shaundell St Clair. The shooting took place around 9.30 pm. Police recovered two pistols and 20 rounds of ammunition. One officer was shot in the chest but his bulletproof vest saved him.

Police said Douglas and Francois, both members of the Muslim Gang, were suspects in King's killing and fled the area but recently resurfaced. King they said, a Rasta City member, was in charge of drugs and guns in the area and following a disagreement with the two men which ended in him severely beating them, he was murdered. King was shot and killed while standing at the corner of Gibson Trace and the Old St Joseph Road in Success Village, Laventille, on April 18.