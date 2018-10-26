N Touch
Friday 26 October 2018
Police arrest man for Siparia robbery

SIPARIA police have arrested a man for robbing two businessmen in the district on Thursday.

The suspect was held on Friday morning.

The businessmen own a bar at Quarry Village, and they told police at about 7.25 am, on Thursday, two men with guns robbed them of cash, cigarettes, a cell phone and the keys to a Nissan Tiida.

The two thieves escaped in a black Toyota Yaris and police on Friday, went to Mandingo Road, Moruga, where they arrested a 38-year-old labourer.

A Taurus pistol with seven rounds of 9 mm ammunition was also found on the man when he was arrested, and also the getaway car.

