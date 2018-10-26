PM: TT deserves better

PM Dr Keith Rowley. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The Prime Minister this morning warned that there was no good end to "bad deeds, bad company and a life of crime."

In a press release sent at 3.35 am, hours after five men were killed by police in a reported shootout in Trou Macaque, Laventille, Dr Rowley said the country deserved better but all citizens need to want it and commit to work towards it.

"Law enforcement cannot do it alone," he said in the release.

Read the full release below:

"The loss of any citizen's life, through violence, is particularly traumatic for any family and community where it occurs. This emotion is multiplied many fold when young men arm themselves and engage law enforcement officers. This misguided activity always has the potential to end in unspeakable tragedy for all involved, officers and civilians.

Today's news of five lives being lost during a firefight between law enforcement officers and civilians brings us to such a place.

Once again I appeal to all our young men who see opportunity through the power of the illegal firearm, to think again and grasp the other opportunities which the country offers to all its citizens, rewards which are assured if we embrace our national watchwords of DISCIPLINE, PRODUCTION and TOLERANCE.

There is no good end to bad deeds, bad company and a life of crime. Our country deserves better but to accomplish that goal we all have to want it and commit to work towards it. Law enforcement cannot do it alone."