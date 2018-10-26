PDP leader says crime out of control

THA Minority Leader Watson Duke has criticised Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles' handling of crime.

Watson Duke, political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), has called on Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles to resign over his administration’s handling of Tobago’s crime situation.

During a news conference on Tuesday at James Park, Scarborough, Duke referred to the shooting death of URP labourer, Terrence Owen, 32, of Mt Grace, on Monday, the island’s eight murder victim for the year, saying the situation is unacceptable.

“If the Chief Secretary does not speak on this matter, he should resign because he is operating as big baby. He is not speaking out on matters affecting the average Tobagonians,” he told reporters, citing the sea bridge and the economy as examples.

Duke stressed: “We, the Progressive Democratic Patriots, are of the view that if the kitchen too hot, then Kelvin Charles should get out as chief secretary. Call elections now.”

The PDP leader claimed Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s recent visit to Tobago yielded no benefits.

“We saw the newly-minted Commissioner of Police flying across to Tobago to hold talks with the Chief Secretary and we believe that the Chief Secretary, being the chief representative for Tobago, would have been able to share with the Police Commissioner certain details that would have resulted in the reduction of crime.

“But, I can say to you quite ashamedly that crime has increased and it has increased exponentially in Tobago.”

Duke presented statistics which showed that in 2013, Tobago recorded just four murders. This figure, he said, moved to eight in 2014.

By 2016, the figure doubled to 16 murders. And, on Monday, Tobago recorded its eight murder.

Duke said: “I never know Tobago have a Smith and Wesson factory. I know we have pop gun. I know we have bamboo to buss. But the amount of gun-related murders on the island, it is beyond our stomach and beyond our acceptance, and where is the Chief Secretary in all of this? He is quiet.”

Saying gun-related crimes is an encroachment on this “hallowed territory called Tobago,” Duke urged Charles: “Do not allow Tobago to reach a point of no return. Get involved now. Sound your voice.”

Commissioner Griffith visited Tobago earlier this month, praising officers on their policing efforts despite the lack of resources to effectively fulfil their roles.

Griffith toured the island’s police stations – Old Grange, Crown Point, Scarborough, Roxborough and Charlotteville – and also urged Tobagonians to work with the police in keeping their communities safe.