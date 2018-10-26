Panday: New party coming along well

Mickela Panday, the engine behind a new political party being formed.

IN LATE May, former UNC MP Mickela Panday received the mandate from a large crowd at Gaston Courts in Chaguanas to form a new political party. Almost five months later, Panday says plans are “coming along very well” as her steering committee has decided on a name and symbol for the party.

“We have decided on a name and symbol and will contact you with the date, time and place when this will be announced,” she stated in an email when asked about the status of the new party.

And while she has not formally launched her new party, this has not kept Panday from pronouncing on national issues, the latest being the Opposition walkout of the Senate during the budget debate on Monday.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: “Absolutely no logic behind the Opposition walking out of the budget debate, ‘to go out there and help’. Help what?” How will the regional corporations, emergency services, state agencies and the like get the funds desperately needed? Non-elected members of the House politicking when they should be putting the needs of the country first.”

Panday, through the Organisation for Socio-Economic Development (OSED) founded some 21 years ago has also been involved in assisting people affected by last weekend’s devastating floods.

She also commented on the recent closure of Petrotrin’s oil refinery saying: “Neither the workers nor the union had the power to make decisions on how Petrotrin was run. They are not responsible for the waste, corruption and mismanagement. Hold the right people accountable.”