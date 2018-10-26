Nicki Minaj wants to speak to PM Rowley

Nicki Minaj

International rapper Nicki Minaj has requested to meet Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. The rapper made the request via her Twitter page. Minaj tweeted, “My next step is to speak w/the Prime Minister or someone at a high level of gov’t so that I can help on an even larger scale. Please contact my mother or Fay Ann so that we can get on a call right away. We’re also trying to rearrange my calendar so that I can get out there soon.”

This tweet came shortly after Minaj tweeted that her first monetary donation would be available today. She tweeted “Trinidad, my 1st monetary donation will be available tomorrow. In talking with w/@fayannlyons, I’m told we need cleaning supplies, water, clothes and much more. I will assess the situation after tomorrow and make another donation in the next few days. Please contact her for info/help.”

These tweets come from after TT’s devastating floods on October 19 to 21.

As to whether or not Rowley will accede to her request remains unknown. Messages and calls sent to Rowley’s cellphone went unanswered.

Minaj shortly after learning of the weekend’s devastating floods tweeted, “Trinidad, I am working on getting many different resources to you now. Fay-Ann and I have been communicating non stop. I will let you know exactly who I am donating the funds to and hope to be with you very soon. I love you. We will get through this.”