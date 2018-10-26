Moriah Youth Club takes major awards

Chief Secretary Kevin Charles, right front, and Secretary of Sport and Youth Jomo Pitt, left front, with winners of the Tobago Youth Awards held at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort.

THE Moriah Police Youth Club stole the spotlight on Tuesday night at the Tobago Youth Awards 2018, picking up two of the three categories for youth organisations.

The club won both the Most Improved Youth Organisation and Most Outstanding Youth Organisation accolades during the event at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort. This recognition came for its work in transforming the lives of youth in the community and environs.

Winning Most Effective Youth Programme/Project was the Youth Construction Programme, a joint venture between TT Youths Will Rise and Duchris Construction.

Other standout winners included National Youth Award recipient Je’Vaughn Arnold, who took the Agriculture category, along with student athlete Beyoncé Moses (Youth Triumph) and Latoyaa Roberts-Thomas (Youth Mentor), who is president of the Tobago Youth Council.

During the function, the nominees got advice from Secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs Jomo Pitt who said their successes are testimony that young people are persevering and achieving excellence despite the country’s economic challenges.

“This is the time for us to show the strength of our character, the mettle of who we are,” Pitt said. “We’re from a little island called Tobago, many of the parents of the nominees grew up in an era when hard times were par for the course and yet still they were able to make it,” Pitt said.

HONOUR ROLL:

Most Improved Youth Organisation – Moriah Police Youth Club

Most Outstanding Youth Organisation – Moriah Police Youth Club

Most Effective Youth Programme/Project – TT Youths Will Rise (Youth Construction Programme w/ Duchris Construction)

Youth Triumph – Beyoncé Moses

Agriculture –Je’Vaughn Arnold

Health and Wellness – Shervell Williams

Youth Mentor – Latoyaa Roberts-Thomas

Performing Arts – Ameika Louis

Media – Theon Graham

Youth Service – Welldon Mapp

Entrepreneurship – Kishawna Sebro

Education – Cindy Andrews

Youth Leader – Kern Walker