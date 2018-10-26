McAL support for Jacob

Members of the Golden Grove Remand Prison Debate team with Debbie Jacob, and McAL’s group corporate communications manager Sharon Balroop.

MEMBERS of the Golden Grove Remand Prison Debate team joined Debbie Jacob, president of the Wishing for Wings Foundation, as she received a cheque from ANSA McAL’s group corporate communications manager Sharon Balroop.

ANSA McAL sponsored copies of Jacob’s book, Making Waves: How the West Indies Shaped the US, for participants of the TT Prisons’ Inter-Station Debates at the Youth Training Centre (YTC) last month.

The company commended Jacob for “her unyielding commitment and selflessness in assisting inmates with turning their lives around through education,” said a media release. Both Jacob and the TT Prison Service continue to work towards the shift away from the retributive to the rehabilitative,