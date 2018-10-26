Griffith: Driver should have been arrested

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith speaks at the weekly police press briefing. Photo by Enrique Assoon

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith says a maxi-taxi driver who was recorded being roughed up by a policeman earlier this week, should have been arrested and charged.

Griffith said the video which was posted to social media did not show the entire incident and he claimed the driver ignored an earlier warning from the police to drive the vehicle the other way to avoid flood water, as he (the driver) was entering Chaguanas.

Instead, Griffith said, the driver sped off while the officer’s back was turned, causing the officer to run to keep up with the maxi.

He said while the officer could have handled the situation better, the driver should have been arrested for ignoring instructions.

“I think he (the driver) was given a ticket, but the fact of the matter is that on disregarding the instruction of the police he could have been arrested and he should have been arrested. But he was not and the people in the maxi because they wanted to get somewhere, felt that their rights would have been more important than the law.

“The officer was frustrated, he probably ran 200 metres to catch the maxi and because of that frustration he probably acted in a manner that was unbecoming.

“When what triggered it was someone disregarding his instruction but I will not in any way condone how the officer operated.”

Griffith said he did not know if the officer involved in the confrontation received any disciplinary action from the police service.

Responding to concerns about the attitude of police during times of emergency as in the case of police blocking the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway and only telling motorist to “head back south”, with no other information as to why to this, Griffith apologised for the poor communication and customer service skills of the officers.

“I do apologise, I understand the situation and I intend to put heavy emphasis on customer service to let the officers know that we are the servants to provide you with the courtesy and service that is required.”