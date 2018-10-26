Energy chamber: Reform of industrial sector needed

CITING the Appeal Court’s recent judgment in overturning a decision by the Industrial Court, the Energy Chamber has added its voice calling for reform of TT’s industrial relations legislative framework.

In a press release, the Chamber stated the current “legal wrangling” at the Industrial Court and the Appeal Court over the closure of the Petrotrin’s oil refinery and the injunction preventing TSTT from consolidating its residential fibre optic cable business has highlighted the need for “serious reform” of the sector.

“The Energy Chamber notes that the injunction on Petrotrin was overturned by the Appeal Court after considering the serious wider economic implications of not closing the refinery. This failure to take the wider implications of its decisions into account is a common criticism of the Industrial Court.

We have seen numerous cases where Industrial Court decisions can be said on the face of the judgment to have been taken without apparent consideration of the impact on the company and the economy. Ironically these decisions are usually not in the long-term interest of the very workers whose “rights” the Industrial Court sought to protect: the Arcelor Mittal case obviously springs to mind.”

The Chamber noted that it has been working closely with other Chambers and Associations over the past few years to propose a “new approach to industrial relations, based on respect and a collaborative approach that aims at a mutually beneficial outcome rather than the out-dated adversarial system.”

“The need for wider reform of the industrial relations legislation and the role of the Industrial Court is clear.”

The Chamber noted that its 2019 Energy Conference 2019 is themed “Technology: transforming the industry” stating that a major challenge facing companies is the need to adapt to the rapid changes in technology that are already taking place. “We need a flexible and responsive labour market, a modern education and training system and a supportive industrial relations climate if our companies and our employees are going to be able to change and adapt to take advantage of new opportunities.”

The Chamber stated an adversarial industrial relations climate created by current legislation and the attitude of key powerful institutions continue to prevents companies from being able to quickly adapt and prosper.

“In this rapidly changing global environment attempts to protect the status quo for its own sake must not be allowed to jeopardise the long-term future of our country.

The time for talk is past we need urgent action to move us forward as a country.”