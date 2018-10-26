Des Vignes: Citizens went beyond the call PNM Tobago PRO lauds response to flooding

Members of the TT Coast Guard render flood relief to residents of the community in El Socorro South who were affected by flooding.

PNM Tobago Council PRO Kwesi Des Vignes has praised the response by citizens throughout the country after last weekend’s disastrous flood which affected thousands of families. Des Vignes said he was heartened to see people go “beyond the call” to help each other.

“Let me encourage Tobagonians to (help) those affected by what can definitely be described as a natural, national disaster in Trinidad in particular.”

He said a relief drive has started at the level of the council.

“We are collecting from amongst our membership items that we will be sending to some of the affected areas, because we have a close relationship with some of the constituency groups in some of the affected areas and we’ll want to ensure that our friends and relatives and all citizens are definitely well taken care of.”

Des Vignes said he was particularly pleased with the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism in the aftermath of the ordeal.

“Seeing private citizens supporting the relief efforts and the army, coast guard and private citizens really going beyond the call of any duty whatsoever and really being their brother’s keeper (was amazing).

“It is heartening almost... to see that type of response where persons are willing to put themselves in harm’s way at times to ensure that their brothers and sisters are safe.”

In the same vein, Des Vignes chastised comments which he felt politicised the disaster.

Des Vignes said he did not know of any disaster that is caused by a politician.

“I remember sitting in the emergency centre in Tobago on Saturday, being part of the coordinating team for the Tobago response and we got a concerned call from the Met office in Trinidad and Tobago. It had received five inches of rain up until that point in time.”

He said typical rainfall normally produces two inches of rain.

“But we would have received more than twice the amount of rain, almost a month’s worth of rain here in Tobago in the course of one day. Could you imagine what happened in Trinidad?

“So, the amount of water that was dumped on the country is not something that anyone had any control over.”

Des Vignes said people should have been more pre-occupied with joining the relief effort.

“Whatever you supporting, the PNM or not, let us join together. We can overcome all obstacles together.”

Stanford Callender, chairman of the PNM Tobago Council, echoed Des Vignes’ sentiments.

“Our prayers go out to members of our national community who has suffered immensely over the past few days,” he said.