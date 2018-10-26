Carolyn queries Garcia on schols

File photo: COP political leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

CAROLYN Seepersad-Bachan, Congress of the People (COP) leader, yesterday disagreed with recent calls by Education Minister Anthony Garcia to consider reducing the number of CAPE scholarships awarded for Science and Maths, out of 376 in total. Some 188 scholarships were awarded for Science and 103 for Maths.

Noting that TT had recently fallen in the innovation index of nations compiled by the World Economic Forum, she said, “So how do we become more innovative without science and maths?”

Looking at the Government’s plans for an International Financial Centre for TT to become a regional hub and gateway to the Americas, Seepersad-Bachan surely needs mathematicians and financial analysts, in contrast to any curbing of graduates in these fields. By contrast, she congratulated Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley for launching an initiative to develop her country based on technology and finance.

She said many governments are now promoting initiatives of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), in contrast to Garcia’s call to curb science and maths scholarships.

Seepersad-Bachan made the point that scholarships are awarded to reward the particular performance of pupils, and if pupils are excelling in science and maths, it is wrong to curb the scholarships.