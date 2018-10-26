Bandits rob elderly couple of car and house keys

File photo.

BANDITS entered the home of an elderly couple through a window early this morning, stole the house keys as well as their car key but left the car. Police said the bandits also stole a Samsung television valued $2,300 and a Blu cellphone valued $200.

The victims, Cyril Brathwaite, 77, and his wife Cynthia, 80, were not harmed during the ordeal which occurred at about 3.30 am today at Gulf View Link Road in La Romaine.

A noise woke up Brathwaite and his wife who were asleep. They saw two masked men armed with knives ransacking the room.

The bandits stole the TV, cell phone, house and car keys then left by climbing out of a window.

The couple’s Ford Focus car estimated at $30,000 remained parked in the garage.

Police from San Fernando CID visited the scene and WPC De Bough is investigating.