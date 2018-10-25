WPC in court over assault on policeman

A policewoman today appeared before a Couva magistrate charged with assaulting a policeman at a police station eight months ago.

WPC Anisa Ali appeared before magistrate Michelle Maharaj-Brown after a summons was issued for her.

The magistrate read the charges which alleged that on February 18, she assaulted PC Kerron Boswell and also used obscene language at the Couva police station. It is alleged she also pushed the policeman.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were laid by Sgt John.

The charges stemmed from an argument at the police station between the two officers.

Boswell was present at the hearing.

Ali was represented by Gobin Harryperssad and Chris Seelocahan. The magistrate was told Ali was a member of the police.

Prosecutor Sgt Lincoln Bonnet asked for time for a state prosecutor to be appointed. He said a file had been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions. Bonnet said documents relating to the case were also available to Ali’s attorneys. These documents included CCTV footage at the station.

The case was adjourned to March 15.