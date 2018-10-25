The polished look

AFETT member, Solange Richardson, Director Social Outreach

Question

Dear AFETT:

I have been a professional for quite a number of years. Recently, I read one of your articles that highlighted the importance of taking care of yourself as a professional woman. I would like to start getting my nails done as I think that it can allow me the opportunity to do something for me and make a bold statement at the same time. Can you give me any advice on how I can maintain the respect that I have gained as a professional but still stay trendy?

Signed

Classy Professional

Dear Classy Professional,

In recent times, the common trend has determined that nails are definitely a part of accessorising for women. Most specifically, nail polish and nail art has become quite popular among women of varying professional backgrounds.

While in the past it was seen as something vain, trivial or unnecessary; in today’s world, having your nails polished, primed and decorated has become an actual statement piece and women everywhere are embracing the concept.

What statement are you making when you step out?

Most women today wear many hats and balance is the name of the game. Hence, women try many styles and designs that strike the right balance between fun, sexy and professional.

The corporate world

Most organisations have guidelines and protocols that outline how to wear and accessorise work attire. However, as you manoeuvre through your varying career paths, you will come to find that there are others that tend to have a more laid-back approach in the dress code due to the nature of the business.

However, it is always prudent to remember that your nails should never be a distraction, nor should they prevent you from doing your daily tasks effectively. This is key when considering length, colour and design.

How to follow protocol and keep your sense of style.

The nail care and nail art industry has grown in positive ways since its inception and there is a wide range of products and services that gives limitless options. To give you an idea of how to make the best choice to suit your profession, here are just a few:

Good classic manicure: Neatly shaped clean nails with or without polish still have a lovely appeal and can sit well with any occasion be it professional, casual or even a quiet evening at home.

Gel polish: Longer lasting than regular polish with a high shine that lasts well over two weeks. This option is best for the woman that balances work at home and at the office. The durability of this polish means that your nails maintain their look without betraying the rigours of your everyday duties.

Acrylic or hand gel: For those who require length with a little more structure, strength and durability. Sometimes, our nails can be too short to make the type of statement that you may want. Acrylics not only add length and definition to your natural short nails, but they also provide the right canvas for the design and shape that you desire. Acrylics can be as versatile as you want them and can create the right look for any range between professional, fun and casual. You can wear them however you want.

The nail care professional

Choosing the right nail professional is just as important as choosing the right service to suite your professional and personal life style. Your nail professional should be able to educate you on products, maintenance and what is right for you. Choose wisely.

Price point

Having well-kept nails does not have to be expensive, and upkeep can be done on a budget that suits your lifestyle. Your nail professional will provide guidance on proper care and at home maintenance to ensure the longevity of your nails.

Maintenance tips (natural nails)

1. Clip nails to desired length file and shape with natural nail file (240 grit).

2. Buff nails with natural nail buffer (240 grit).

3. Use maintenance products eg nail hardener and cuticle oil.

Nail enhancements

1. Use gloves when in excessive water and using harsh detergents.

2. Use cuticle oil daily.

3. Keeping up with appointments for refills is a must.

For women venturing for the first time into this world, my advice is keep it simple, choose what you're comfortable with. Gel polish is a safe option for starters. Colours and designs are endless. It gives you a finished lasting look and it feels like regular polish. If you opt for length, acrylic or hard gel at a manageable length can be a choice. However, they should look and feel like your nails. All these options have different price points and maintenance up keep, so consultation with your nail professional about your life style should be done before any service is performed. Life style is important.

Shine on,

AFETT

