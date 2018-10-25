Shadow’s funeral next Tuesday

Winston Bailey, the Mighty Shadow

A NON-RELIGIOUS funeral for calypsonian Winston “Shadow” Bailey will be held next Tuesday at 10 am at the Queen’s Park Savannah, his daughter-in-law Tamico Moore told Newsday this morning. Shadow died on October 23 at 3.50 am at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. He was 77.

Moore said it is being held at the Queen’s Park Savannah since they are aware that many people loved, admired and respected her father-in-law. She also told Newsday “There will be a public viewing of the body from 8 to 9 am and the funeral service will start at 10 am.”

Moore told Newsday that after the service, Shadow will be cremated at 5 pm the Belgroves Funeral Home Crematorium at Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua. She said there will also be a procession but co-ordinates are still being worked out. “It will be close to the funeral home,” she said.