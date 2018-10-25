‘Shadow Calypso Tent’

This is the banner which greeted people. Phot by Gary Cardinez

THERE was something mystical about Wednesday night, the full moon was surrounded by clouds yet it illuminated the basketball court in Mt Hope as people gathered to pay their respect to Winston "Shadow" Bailey. Shadow died on Tuesday morning.

As you entered the basketball court a poster with two pictures of Shadow greeted you. It simply read “In memory of Dr Winston Bailey Mighty Shadow. Thank you for your music. Calypso Monarch Road March Monarch Soca Monarch.”

The gathering was split into two, some on the court and others in road and around Shadow’s home. There was no room for sadness despite the evening starting off with prayers and singing. During the prayer session All Rounder and his daughters Shurlaine and and Lady Wonder performed.

This was followed by extempo done by Brian London and Black Sage. After which, the place became serene, no music, nothing, just people gathered in groups reminiscing about Shadow.

Calypsonians were seen in different clusters just ole talking. At about 10.15 pm, Kenny J came onto the court and asked, “How here so quiet?" London told him there was no equipment to play music and Kenny J immediately sprung into action. He went to his car, brought out his laptop and together with sound engineer Ahmad Mitchell, produced music.

Immediately, the announcement came for singers and the basketball court was turned into the “Shadow Calypso Tent.”

Brother Valentino was first up as he said he had to hit the road soon. Valentino simply walked to the microphone and said, “Winston this one is for you" and started his classic Life is a Stage. He had people on and off the court singing.

He was followed by Soft Touch who performed All Kinda People. Impulse came up with Ah Fraid to Live and Crazy Computer, for which he got an encore. Dee Diamond sang Eyes on the Hill and Role Model, and he too was well-received.

From here, it was clear why Shadow was the People's King. His friends and neighbours came in one after the other, all just wanting to sing one verse in one of his songs.

The hit of the night was a woman who walked up to London and said, “My name is Sandra and I want to do a verse in a song but they don’t have the music.” She started Music (Dingolay) and everybody on hand started to sing with her.

When she was finished Sandra got a round of applause and an encore. When she came back she performed Poverty is Hell and it was the same all over again. Everybody in and around was singing with her.