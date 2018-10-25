Santa Rosa inchcloser to TTSL title

Santa Rosa’s Akeem Garcia (left) scores his team’s 2nd goal past Club Sanfo’s goalkeeper Marlon Carrington during the re-scheduled Match day #19 of the TT Super League between Santa Rosa FC and Club Sando at the Arima Velodrome, Arima.

FC SANTA Rosa inched closer to a first TT Super League title, on Tuesday night, following a 5-2 win over Club Sando in a rescheduled Match Day 19 fixture at the Arima Velodrome.

The fixture was originally carded for last Friday but was postponed because of the flooding.

After the extended break, the “Big Cannons” came out with all guns blazing with former national midfielder Kishun Seecharan scoring a double, one goal in each half, while Akeem Garcia, Kevon Cornwall and Ryan Stewart all added one each to complete the rout.

Stephon Jack and Marcus Griffith both scored second half items for Club Sando.

Seecharan and Cornwall’s goals moved them up to ten a piece for the season.

The win saw Santa Rosa move six points above Queen’s Park, who were back in action last evening against San Fernando Giants. That fixture ended after press time.

Third placed Prisons FC also got back in action against Matura Reunited yesterday.

Action will resume today with the concluding fixtures of Match Day 19.

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United will host UTT at Diego Martin North Secondary School Ground from 3.45 pm, before Police FC and Metal X Erin FC clash at Dibe Ground, Long Circular at 7 pm.

The next round will start tomorrow when FC Santa Rosa take on Matura Reunited again at the Arima Velodrome at 8 pm. All other matches will be played between Saturday and Sunday.