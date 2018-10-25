Relief items, cash for charity football match

WHEN LAST have you been to a star-filled football event without having to purchase a ticket?

Tomorrow, fans can head to the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo to show their support to the “Football For a Cause” relief football match in aid of flood victims by showing their generosity.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that there will be no ticket purchase or admission fee required for entry when the gates open at 5.30 pm. All fans will need to do is bring their relief items or a cash contribution to access entry to the event, which is generating tremendous support and excitement since its launch on the weekend.

There will be a number of former national footballers as well as local sporting personalities and entertainers on show. TT’s first Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford and NAAA president Ephraim Serrette have both pledged their support to the venture and will take part in the evening’s activities.

Other past and present national sporting personalities who will be involved include organisers Dennis Lawrence and Stern John, Clayton Morris, Brian Williams, Kenwyne Jones, Angus Eve, Arnold Dwarika (football), Kevon Cooper, Dinanath Ramnarine (cricket), Aleena Edwards (table tennis), Jeffrey Harris, Mikhail Williams (basketball), Joseph Quashie and Aasan Lewis (rugby).

A host of groups are also supporting the cause, such as Carib, Sports and Games, 63 Lounge, Healthnet Caribbean Limited, PressPlay Jukebox, TTRN, TTen, Wack Radio, Boom Champions and Power 102, Flow TV, the Defence Force, the Police Service, Sport Company of TT and the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC).

Cooper, a member of the back-to-back Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champion team Trinbago Knight Riders, said he was in high anticipation of tomorrow’s event as he sees it as a most fitting way for athletes and others to make their contribution to the cause.

“This has been a great idea and gesture and I’d like to compliment the men behind it such as Dennis Lawrence and Stern and everyone who has been on board so far,” said Cooper.

“I am really happy to have this opportunity to take part in it and I am appealing to all of Trinidad and Tobago to come to the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Friday and be part of a very significant event. Last year, we contributed through the cricket match to our Caribbean neighbours and now it is our turn to come together and give whatever we can to our own countrymen, our family and our friends to help them get back on their feet again,” Cooper said.

Those interested can also drop off items at any Healthnet Location nationwide, the TTOC headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain or 63 Lounge on Ariapita Avenue.