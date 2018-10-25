Pres extend lead in Premier Division

PRESENTATION San Fernando have extended their lead over second- placed San Juan North to three points, after yesterday’s slate of matches in Round 12 of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division.

Presentation San Fernando notched their ninth win in 10 matches after defeating Trinity East 1-0 in Trincity. Jordan Riley got his name on the scoresheet, in the 34th, to secure full points for the 2017 title-holders.

San Juan’s unbeaten start to the season ended when they suffered a 4-1 beating by hosts St Augustine.

Keshawn St Rose scored a double, in the ninth and 45th minutes, while Rivaldo Poyet and Dorean Sampson chipped in with one apiece, in the 39th and 78th minutes. Jerry Morris netted the consolation, in the 50th.

Naparima, who were on a bye yesterday, remained in third spot.

Trinity Moka jumped two places to fourth after earning a 1-0 victory over East Mucurapo at the Fatima ground, Mucurapo. Josiah Wilson found the back of the net for the visitors, in the first half.

Another team who earned a 1-0 win were St Anthony’s. Haile Beckles scored in the 79th minute to hand the hosts full points against the struggling Fatima at Westmoorings. St Mary’s miserable season continued when they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Carapichaima East, at Carapichaima.

In a clash of mid-table teams, QRC brushed aside St Benedict’s 3-0 at the QRC ground in St Clair, and bottom-placed Bishop’s High and visitors Valencia played to a 1-1 draw. Round 13 games will be staged on October 27.