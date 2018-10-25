Pan Patriots…in defence of the organisation

The Pan Patriots team at Pamberi’s meet the candidates session last week at its panyard in San Juan. The candidares are Richard Forteau, left, Darren Sheppard, Philip Baker and Trevor Reid.

GARY CARDINEZ

HAVING offered themselves to serve at the highest level of the central executive of Pan Trinbago at varying periods over the last 35 years some of the candidates from Pan Patriots have served during the period 2000 to the present time.

They all claim to have experienced first-hand the pros and cons of Pan Trinbago, seeing its potential for growth and development. They have also experienced the complexities and challenges of managing the organisation.

According to outgoing public relations officer Michael Joseph, “Those who served in the current term (2015-2018), in particular, have stood in defence of the organisation and its constitution and for democratic decision making.”

Pan Patriots president hopeful Darren Sheppard said, “Steelpan is a source of national pride and it is in the best interest of our country that Pan Trinbago is properly managed. In order to restore the meaningful identity and forward movement of the steelpan fraternity we have focused on five building blocks to guide our goals.”

The five blocks are as follows:

Reconciliation – this involves consultation with all stakeholders, the public, business, government political parties, bands and players, arrangers, tuners and educational institutes.

Restructuring– constitutional reform, term limits, overlapping terms and inclusion of players and tuners representatives and right of recall.

New management structure –a board of directors along with executive management.

Rebuilding – Pan Trinbago needs to rebuild our broken relationships by consistently demonstrating to all stakeholders that we say what we mean and mean what we say.

Rebranding– change the corporate image of the organisation. Engage in a marketing team to assist in developing a rebranding strategy.

Restoration– execution of outlined initiatives would restore Pan Trinbago’s image and prepare the organisation for global challenges ahead.

Pan Patriots will also share views on Panvesco, Panorama, the youth arm, players and tuners, international relations, among other things like benefits for pan players and pioneers.

The Pan Patriots are Darren Sheppard (president), Kion Robinson (vice president), Richard Forteau (secretary), Malcolm Gordon (treasurer), Michael Joseph (PRO), Philip Barker (trustee), Trevor Reid (trustee), Ian Clarke (external relation officer). Clarke is an independent but has endorse Pan patriots and would be a part of the central executive.