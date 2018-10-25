Newsday joins flood relief efforts

NEWSDAY - the People’s Paper - has joined flood relief efforts by donating relief supplies to affected residents of El Socorro south.

A donation was made on Monday to Aranjuez/Warner Village councillor Amrit Sooknanan, who was thankful for the assistance.

He said there was still a lot of work to be done.

Newsday has offices at Patraj Trace.

Anyone willing to donate relief supplies for affected residents in El Socorro south can contact councillor Sooknanan at 742-6501 or 688-2239.