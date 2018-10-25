Changed PoS traffic plans for Friday

Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers

THE Police Service has announced the following traffic arrangements in the Port of Spain Division from Friday.

The police, in a press release issued today, said drivers are to take note that no parking will be allowed along St Vincent Street, between Gordon and Sackville streets, from 12 am until further notice.

There will also be NO ENTRY along Abercromby Street between Knox and Park Streets, and NO ENTRY along Duke Street between Pembroke and Edward Streets. Members of the public are urged to follow all instructions and directions given by officers, in a bid to ensure everyone’s safety and security.