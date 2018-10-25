Nestlé, UWI sign MOU

Dr Deirdre Charles, director of the Division of Student Services and Development of The UWI St Augustine Campus and Siti Jones Gordon, Nestlé’s acting Human Resource manager at the MOU signing.

Nestlé Trinidad and Tobago Limited and the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus (The UWI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which is aligned to Nestlé’s Alliance for Youth program as part of the Nestlé Needs YOUth employability initiative. The signing took place on September 22 at Nestlé’s Valsayn compound.

According to a media release from Nestlé, the partnership aims at creating and offering more job opportunities for young persons between the ages 16 and 29, developing and mobilising individuals through career counselling and implementing and strengthening apprenticeship, internship and traineeship programs.

At the signing, Nestlé’ acting human resource manager, Siti Jones Gordon said, “Our purpose of enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future encompasses the need for improving the employability of our youth. Through this partnership we are able to work hand in hand with the university in addressing issues related to employment facing our youth. The University of the West Indies shares this commitment.”

Denise d’Abadie, head of Corporate Communications, noted, “Our partnership with UWI is fully aligned with our purpose of developing resilient thriving communities by preparing our youth to enter the world of work, making a better future for them and their families.”

Representing The UWI was Dr Deirdre Charles, director of the Division of Student Services and Development of the UWI St Augustine Campus and Maria Dass, Commercialisation manager.