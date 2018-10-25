Mondello’s maiden speech slams state enterprises

NEW US Ambassador Joseph Mondello did not hold back in his maiden speech since his arrival last week to TT, with a sharp critique state enterprises—both at here and abroad.

Since his nomination earlier this year, Mondello told the audience at the TT American Chamber of Commerce’s Health, Safety, Security and Environment Conference this morning, more than anything else, people have told him what TT needs from the US is investment. Unlike other countries, however, the United States does not have state-owned enterprises that he could direct to invest here, which was actually a good thing.

“Firms owned and backed by governments are incompatible to free markets. As we have seen time after time throughout the world, state-owned enterprises invest abroad in ways that are clearly not transparent, clearly not market-driven, and clearly not designed to benefit the people of the countries in which they invest,” Modello said.

America’s economic rival, China, though state companies China Harbour Engineering Company and Beijing Engineering Group, has recently announced billion-dollar investments in for projects in TT, including a drydock in La Brea and technology park in Point Lisas.

While the US government could not direct investment to TT, what it can do is partner with the government and civil society to improve the investment climate. “Things like corruption, lack of transparency, and needless bureaucracy are all factors that can make potential investment opportunities unattractive, which stifles economic development,” he said.

What investors want more than anything else—especially when looking for new markets—are transparency, stability, and predictability, he said. “There are many things we can do together in these areas to improve TT’s investment environment,” he said. In the last five years, he said, America has invested nearly US$10 million to build TT’s law enforcement and judicial capacity and is supportive of new procurement legislation and look forward to its prompt implementation.

Other features that make investment attractive, Mondello added, include maintaining a culture of safety; harnessing the power of technology; improving cyber security; and adequately planning to mitigate the impact of environmental disasters.

Whether in the US or abroad, the private enterprise that fuels American investment is bound by high ethical and accountability standards, he said. “American firms are constantly looking for new investment opportunities. Their decisions are limited only by reasonable projections of reward given the balance of risk,” Mondello said.