Man struck, killed while lying in road

A DRUNK man who decided to take a nap in the middle of a road in Palmiste, south Trinidad, was killed in a car accident yesterday evening.

Dead is Sooknanan Baldeo, 60, known as Ella, of Philippine. He was a worker at the now-defunct Caroni (1975) Ltd.

Police said at about 7 pm, Baldeo was lying on the corner of Ramkissoon Street and Hill Piece Road in Palmiste, an area with poor street lighting. The 40-year-old driver of a silver Almera was driving along the road and struck Baldeo, who residents said was drunk. They reported havn seen him in the area earlier drinking rum.

Baldeo died at the scene and district medical officer, Dr Daniel, ordered the removal of the body to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Southern Division police, among them Supt Rohan Pardasie, Cpl Ramnarine and PC Suliman, visited and took the taken for inspection by licensing officials. Police gave the driver a breathalyser test which showed he had nt been drinking. He was not detained, but is helping police with the investigations.

"Ella was a regular drinker and we feel he was sleeping in the road because he was too drunk. It is sad, though," said a resident, who did not want to give his name.

Cpl Ramnarine is investigating.