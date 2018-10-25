Living Water: relief response ‘unbelievable’

Assistant director of Living Water Community Rosemarie Scott and Sharon Sandy happily package food for distribution. Photo: Marshelle Haseley

The headquarters of the Living Water Community at 109 Frederick Street, Port of Spain has been a hub for people seeking to help those who suffered losses in last week's floods.

The organisation facilitates the distribution of clothing, bedding, cooked meals, non-perishable food items, toiletries, cleaning and household supplies.

Assistant director Rosemarie Scott said the group has been assisting those in need from day one, with the assistance of corporate TT, restaurateurs, the business community and individuals who volunteer one to eight hours each day to help "our brothers and sister who need our help at this time."

She said the business community has made great monetary contributions and donations.

"It has been a lot, almost too many to name. We get almost 100 meals daily from Marriott; Patraj has supplied roti; Chaconia Inn has supplied over 100 meals every day; Big Rolph on Tragarete Road – it just goes on and on, so many it is too long to list."

Newsday reported on October 25 that the Sandals Foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International, had donated US$50,000 (TT$335,000) to the Living Water Community to help with flood relief.

Scott said, "Our reach has been all over. We reached Mayaro, Oropune, Kelly Village, La Horquetta, Sangre Grande – wherever there is need for help.

"The response has been overwhelming. I just cannot believe the generosity of people in this country. It is unbelievable – things come in and they go out, and it keeps being replenishing, which is absolutely amazing."

Scott says the involvement of businessmen, housewives, the youth and everyone in between has been tremendous. She said principals have granted students the opportunity to leave school for a few hours to give of themselves in a selfless way. "We have had volunteers from St. Mary's College, Fatima College. Schools like St Joseph's Convent have been preparing, and packaging food at the school, then sending the meals to us for distribution."

Volunteers Sharon Sandy and her friend, Emily said they were happy to help by cooking and dropping off the food for distribution. A student of St Mary's College, Qaadir Amoroso, said he was happy for the opportunity to help those in need.

"We came one day, and from there it became a routine throughout the week. On Saturday we will be doing a relief project at the school as a spin-off from this project."

Chris Lewis, another student at CIC, said, "We decided to come out on Tuesday to help. Seeing the amount of kindness and how much people want to give to those in need, and the feeling that comes with giving is amazing."

Scott said she feels very humbled and extremely grateful by the chance to help.

"Sometimes it takes a disaster to bring the best out of everybody. It has nothing to do with race, religion, age – it is just the people of God coming together to help the people of God who have suffered.

"For those who are fasting for Divali, special arrangements are made to facilitate their beliefs," she added.

"It has been amazing."