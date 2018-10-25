Isasha’s song of hope

We Got Love – the latest offering from local reggae singer Isasha – tells the story of his surviving last weekend’s floods and of the community coming together in the face of adversity.

Isasha, whose real name is Brendan Young, said the song is about having a “sense of hope, to keep the faith, no matter what we going through as a nation.”

In a phone interview yesterday, he said he had had to evacuate his home at Greenvale, one of the worst-affected areas.

‘I lost basically everything, yeah. What I coulda salvage, I salvage. I had to abandon me and mih family outta the house ,but we was kinda the first responders, because the villagers had to pull people outa their house and get them to high ground. It bring something good outta it.

"You know ,everybody spirit never drop, everybody stay together, it bring the community closer, because plenty people who did never used to deal with others help each other. So outta something bad, we have something good in it, and that was bringing the community together."