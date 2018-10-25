Independent senator, deputy CoP assist in flood relief in Bamboo

(From left) Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodat Dulalchan, Zaheer Ali and Independent Senator Varma Deyalsingh, second from right, speak with residents of Bamboo Village during a flood relief exercise this week.

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police Deodat Dulalchan and Independent Senator Varma Deyalsingh were on hand earlier this week to help the Zaheer Ali Foundation's flood relief efforts in Bamboo Settlement.

Ali, a former national cricketer and TT Cricket Board-nominated member, was also personally affected by last weekend’s catastrophic flooding.

Also helping the community return to a semblance of normality were principal of the Bamboo Grove Presbyterian School, Southern Sales and Service, R&R Air Conditioning, nurses from the Couva health facility, vice principal of the Tunapuna ASJA secondary school and Side B Ltd, which provided drivers and trucks to transport relief supplies.

Members of the foundation provided immediate medical care to the elderly, and distributed medical and cleaning supplies as well as food hampers.

The foundation also took the names of affected students so that books and uniforms can be replaced.