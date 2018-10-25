Ian Gooding had a passion for media, relentless for triathlon

FINAL FAREWELL: Pallbearers carry the casket of fomer TT Triathlon Federation president and journalist Ian Gooding following the funeral service for him held on Thursday at The Church of the Nativity, Diego Martin.

FORMER TT Triathlon Federation president, journalist and photographer Ian Gooding had a passion for media and for the development of the sport of triathlon, says his son and nine-time national triathlon champion Jason Gooding.

He was delivering the eulogy for his father at a funeral service held yesterday at The Church of the Nativity, Diego Martin following his death from cancer last Friday at 76.

He said his father was a friend to many and had no enemies and, outside of a few political members, he cannot think of anyone who spoke badly about him. His mother Christine kept the family together through "thick and thin" and cared for his father through to the end.

Gooding was a newspaper reporter and photographer with the Express, Bomb, Punch, Newsday, Probe, Guardian and a short stint at AVM.

"Media was his life and his passion."

As a reporter he highlighted the sport of triathlon and gave the sport recognition. Gooding (Jason) got involved in the sport in 1994 with a junior triathlon.

"I was really nervous but my father assured me I could do it. The rest is history in the making."

He said his father told him his father (Jason's grandfather) was always too busy to watch him play football or cricket.

"My dad never missed one of my and he was at every single training session I needed him to be there for."