PM asks HDC, TTMF to defer Greenvale payments

Vehicles sit submerged in water where they were last parked by their owners in front their homes in Greenvale before last weekend's devastating floods. While vehicle insurance is mandatory, the type varies and not all cover flood damage. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Government has asked the TT Mortgage Finance Company to defer mortgage payments for homeowners in the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) community of Greenvale Park until January.

The HDC will do the same for its tenants affected severely by flooding.

The Prime Minister announced this at the post-Cabinet press briefing today.

Speaking to the media, Dr Rowley also announced that for Greenvale in particular, there was an "interesting" technical side to the disaster, as electrical power is transmitted by underground conduits and all conduits were affected.

He said for that community, the HDC had undertaken to inspect and rectify electrical and plumbing problems.

"They will not qualify to make a separate application to the Ministry of Social Development for this type of assistance, as the HDC will do this work," Rowley said.