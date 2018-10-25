Govt announces $15k, $20k grants for flood victims

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

The Prime Minister has announced grants of financial assistance, one of $15,000 and another of $20,000, for victims of recent flooding.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing this afternoon, Dr Rowley said the Government would usually approve grants of up to $10,000 to replace household items, as well as a number of other small grants.

He said in order to speed up and facilitate the process for distributing relief, the Cabinet took a decision for the taxpayer to fund flat payments to each household deemed by the Ministry of Social Development to have suffered catastrophic circumstances. Families with no children would receive a cheque for $15,000 and families with children $20,000.

He said the Minister of Social Development has said the cheques can be handed out from tomorrow.