Galleons Passage still sailing

File photo: Galleons Passage at the Port of Port of Spain on July 17. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the Galleons Passage continues to service the domestic seabridge.

Sinanan told Newsday the ferry simply had an electrical problem rectified.

Sinanan reiterated that one water taxi is currently operating and he hoped two will be operational by the end of this month and three next month.

Sinanan also said all major road networks are passable after last weekend’s flooding.

Port Authority chairman Lyle Alexander confirmed that the Galleons Passage is working on the seabridge and the Cabo Star and the TT Spirit are sailing as normal.

“We are continuing to provide the service,” Alexander said.