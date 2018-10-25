Diego Martin teen missing

MISSING: Faith Bishop, 17.

DIEGO Martin teenager Faith Bishop has been reported missing according to a press release from the Police Service today.

The release said the 17-year-old was last seen at her Blue Range home at 11 am on Tuesday October 23.

She was reported missing to the Belmont Police Station, around 8:30 am the following day by her mother. Bishop is of mixed descent, with a brown complexion, black curly hair and stocky build.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911 or any police station or call 800-TIPS.