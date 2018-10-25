Dealing with our flooding

The widespread flooding that occurred the weekend of October 19 had a devastating impact upon some areas of the country, and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce would like to express its sympathy to all those who were adversely affected – reportedly as many as 120,000 people.

The TT Chamber recognises the efforts of all individuals and non-governmental organisations that have helped those impacted. With the extraordinary generosity that is the hallmark of Trinbagonians, citizens rose above the political fray and opened their homes, sharing both their time and their supplies with those suffering the effects of the flooding. Our business community also rose to the occasion, not simply donating, but also providing cooked meals and offering necessary equipment to the national relief effort. According to feedback from our members, most companies have implemented staggered work hours and offered staff work-from-home arrangements wherever possible. Although the nature of certain jobs requires workers to be present on site, businesses have been sensitive to the fact that many employees were severely impacted, and have been flexible in accommodating them.

The heartbreaking effect of the floods will not end with the close of clean-up activities. Several businesses, particularly small and micro businesses, are still counting their losses. For farmers in particular, the loss has been hard: plants and livestock have been lost, and fresh produce rendered inedible.

Heavy rainfall and flooding are not new to our country. What is new is the increased scale of flooding which, over the years, has been affecting areas not traditionally considered to be flood-prone. There are many factors which contribute to the situation, but it is exacerbated by indiscriminate and illegal dumping, which leads to clogged drains and watercourses. Water flow is constricted, homes are flooded, property damage is rife, and on occasion, lives are lost.

Floods do not discriminate between polluters and non-polluters. Littering is so deeply ingrained in the psyche of our country that some people are not even conscious of their behaviour; littering is their default setting. Following the distribution of meals to a community that was affected by the floods, one social media video – quite ironically – showed mounds of Styrofoam waste lying at the side of the road. While there are laws in place that address littering, enforcement remains a challenge.

Moreover, public attitudes need to change, and perhaps the most effective way of ensuring this change is to work on the youth. Each one of us bears an unshirkable responsibility to treat our surroundings with care and concern.

Of immediate concern, however, is assisting the flood victims. To this end, the TT Chamber is working with a charitable organisation to establish a drop-off point for relief supplies at our Westmoorings headquarters. Alternatively, anyone wishing to make cash donations may do so via the Living Water Community, in partnership with the Joint Chambers. If you would like to receive additional information about the flood relief effort, please contact us at 637-6966.