Bmobile, TTCB launch academy partnership

TTCB president Azim Bassarath (front row, fourth from left) and Bmobile officials Rhonda Lee Yhap (front row, fourth from right) and Graham Suite (back row, left) pose with the 2018 Bmobile TTCB Cricket Academy inductees at yesterday’s launch.

TOP LOCAL telecommunications provider Bmobile is partnering with the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) for the staging of the 2018 Cricket Academy, which will take place at the Sir Frank Worrell Development Centre, Balmain, Couva.

The launch of the 2018 programme, and the announcement of the 18 inductees, took place yesterday at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre, TTCB head office, Balmain, Couva.

Cricket legend and Bmobile ambassador Brian Lara will be involved in this year’s project, as well as some of the top cricket coaches in TT.

Past and present national coaches Gus Logie, David Williams, Kelvin Williams, and former national and West Indies batsman Lincoln Roberts, have all done work at the academy.

According to TTCB president Azim Bassarath, “This unique programme is an accomplished finishing school for our most outstanding cricketers between the ages of 17 and 20, who have been identified by the Board as future national, regional and international stars.

“And we are especially pleased to have Bmobile once again coming forward to exercise their corporate responsibility in the interest of the development of cricket and our promising young men.”

Bmobile and TTCB were involved, since 2016, in a mentorship programme for age group cricketers, with Lara’s input.

“They have now stepped up their game and we are very proud to have the prestigious Bmobile brand associated with this well-executed and visionary programme,” Bassarath mentioned. “It is no understatement to say that the Bmobile TTCB Cricket Academy seeks to embellish the latent cricket talent which is present in every nook and cranny of our twin-island nation.”

The TTCB mentorship initiative was first started in 2002 and among the national and WI players who benefitted were Kieron Pollard, Amit Jaggernauth, Kevon Cooper, Gregory Mahabir and Sherwin Ganga.

Bassarath boasted that, since taking over as TTCB president almost a decade ago, a new crop of players, under the guidance of coach Kumar Rampat, have passed through the programme, including Khary Pierre, Akeal Hosein, Derone Davis, Ewart Nicholson and the Ottley brothers Kjorn and Yannick.

The inductees, which includes top TT youth players Mkebi Joseph, Nathaniel McDavid, Justyn Gangoo and Sameer Ali, will be engaged in a live-in camp, which will span over several weekends, at the Development Centre.

Bassarath said, “The TTCB gives the assurance that Bmobile will achieve meaningful returns on its bold venture on the cricket field, as the young cricketers excel, the benefits of which will extend way into the future for the next generation of local cricket stars.”

Rhonda Lee Yhapp, senior manager-marketing communications at Bmobile, mentioned, “I want to commend the Board for their tireless efforts and dedication to the development of our nation’s cricketers.

“I want to also encourage our young cricketers to continue to challenge yourselves on and off the field,” Lee Yhapp continued. “This game of cricket and the game of life needs whole-hearted commitment and perseverance.”

She also urged the players to “stay focused and continue to strive for success.”

Gangoo, speaking on behalf of the aspiring TT Red Force cricketers, said, “We continue to aspire to fulfil our dreams of being successful at the highest level and I am certain that, at the end of this programme, we would have benefitted tremendously, as better cricketers and citizens thanks to Bmobile and TTCB.

“We look forward to meeting Brian Lara in person at some point during this programme,” he added. “This interaction with this world-renowned cricketer would greatly impact and inspire all of us.”

2018 Bmobile/TTCB Cricket Academy inductees – Mbeki Joseph, Nathaniel McDavid, Justyn Gangoo, Joshua James, Daniel Osouna, Teron Jadoo, Sachin Soodeen, Leonardo Francis, Darren Samlal, Antonio Gomez, Nicholas Ali, Sameer Ali, Tariq Mohammed, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Leon Bassano, Eric Garcia, Ryan Bandoo, Giovanni Letren.