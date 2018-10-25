ANSA supports JBK Kiddie K

Nataki Kerr, marketing manager, Standard Distribution Ltd; Chevaugn Joseph, founder of the Just Because Foundation; and Natasha Ramnath, ANSA McAL Group corporate communications officer during the presentation at the Standard’s store on the corner of Queen and Henry streets, Port of Spain.

The ANSA McAL Group supported the Just Because Foundation's (JBF) 11th annual JBF Kiddi K - Children’s Walk Against Childhood Cancer on October 6 at west court, Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain. The walk is aimed at creating awareness and promoting wellness for children with cancer. Patrons were invited to participate to walk in remembrance of loved ones lost to this dreaded disease.

Chevaugn Joseph, founder of the Just Because Foundation and 2018 Laureate of the Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence in the category of Public and Civic Contributions was presented with hampers filled with assorted products from Alstons Marketing Company Limited, a subsidiary of the ANSA McAL Group of Companies to be distributed as prizes at the event.

In support of JBF’s initiative, Standard Distributors Limited, a subsidiary of the ANSA McAL Group donated a television and microwave as the grand prizes towards the JBF’s annual walk. The group, through its corporate communication unit sponsored 100 branded T shirts to the walk.