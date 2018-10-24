Woman jailed for trafficking cocaine

A WOMAN who pleaded guilty to trafficking 657.05 grammes of cocaine will start serving her two year sentence from today.

Melinda Kadoo was unsuccessful in having Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon and Mark Mohammed overturn her 2009 sentence and conviction.

In delivering their ruling, Mohammed said the offence for which Kadoo was convicted “destroyed the fabric of society,” noting that it has been repeatedly said that TT was a transshipment point for illicit drugs.

He also said such acts are considered by credit rating agencies, and had the tendency to affect investment opportunities for the country.

Kadoo was held by police on February 17, 2005, on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway at the Orange Grove junction.

She was the back-seat passenger in a car which was stopped by PC Ricardo Toney and other policemen.

Numerous rocks of cocaine, which weighed 657.05 grammes, and $250 were found in a handbag which Kadoo held on her lap.

She also told the policeman, when arrested, “Boss, give we ah chance.”

Initially, Kadoo pleaded not-guilty to cocaine trafficking on July 6, 2009, but ten days after Toney testified, she changed her plea to guilty. On July 31, 2009, she was sentenced to two years’ hard labour.

In dismissing her appeal, the appellate judges ordered that she immediately begin serving her two-year sentence.

Kadoo was represented by attorney Mario Merritt, while Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Angelica Teelucksingh-Ramoutar represented the State at the appeal.