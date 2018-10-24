Time up for El Socorro bandit

AN El Socorro man ran out of time this morning and was caught red-handed robbing a watch repair and jewellery store.

Police said that at 6 am, pedestrians and residents near Samuel Edwards Watch Repair on Charlotte Street called police after hearing screams from the proprietor.

The man, who police estimated to be in his late 70s was approached from behind, bundled into a corner while the thief stuffed his duffel bag, knapsack and bag with watches and jewels which police have roughly estimated to be worth $1 million.

ASP Anderson Parriman and a team of officers including Cpl Ramlogan and constables Samlal-Stuart, Chandler and Thomas, arrived and caught the 24-year-old suspect of Farouk Lane, El Socorro, rummaging through the store. Police said the man was dressed in a security guard's uniform.

The victim, police said, was just about to clean up his store in preparations for his daily sales some three hours later. The bandit's photograph and fingerprints are being circulated throughout the police database to see if he has any outstanding warrants or is a suspect in any other crimes. He is expected to face a Port of Spain Magistrate on Friday.