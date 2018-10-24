Team Pan rather lose than break promises

TEAM PAN: Khion De Las, left ,Kerri Ann Walters, Keith Byer, Aquil Arrindell, Travis Mulraine and Fuad Abu Bakr.

GARY CARDINEZ

IN a conversation with Aquil Arrindell and Keith Byer they both shared their thoughts on the upcoming Pan Trinbago elections and its running teams.

They belong to Team Pan (Progressive and New) with Byer running for president, Arrindell, vice president; Travis Mulraine, assistant secretary; Khion De Las, education officer; Keri Ann Walters, treasurer and Fuad Abu Bakr, public relations officer.

Arrindell said he watched slates fall on their swords because they decided not to stick to their word. “Prior to the beginning of the election race, I had regular conversations with the leaders of most of the slates. We shared ideas on a futuristic Pan Trinbago. One thing that was common leading up to the election, was the lack of quality candidates.

“We agreed that one solution to that issue would be to look across the slates and leave spaces open for the person best suited for the job; even if they were not supporting our team. We all agreed, for the sake of the organisation, that this was the way to go.”

Arrindell went on, “Staying true to form, in typical Pan Trinbago style, the other team leaders filled their slates with whoever they could find and started spreading the word that Team Pan was weak and we could not even get ten people. They were wrong about our strengths but right about getting ten good people for the job.”

Arrindell continues, “We had a decision to make. Even when the other slates launched, they had the opportunity to approach the independents. Filling the slate would be easy but sticking to their word became a much more difficult task.

"Our team members wanted to follow the pack and fill the slate to look strong but Keith Byer, the next president of Pan Trinbago, insisted that they must keep their word, not for those who had betrayed the agreement but for themselves.”

Byer interjected, “We must not allow them to make us less that who we are. We know that the method agreed upon is for the betterment of the organisation and even though we may lose a few votes because of it, we should carry through with our promise.”

He closed by saying, “Your word is your bond and we owe it to the membership of Pan Trinbago to operate with integrity and do what is best for them.”

Arrindell continued, “In my opinion, our team, Progressive And New, are now witnessing other slates popularity rating quickly falling because of their poor choices. Allegations of thievery, incompetence and dishonesty again littered the face of the organisation as public vetting of potential executive members were being deliberated on.

“How ironic it is that they promote us as weak because of a lack of quantity but in fact we are the strongest because we are full of quality.”

Praising Byer, Arrindell said, “The first test of a good leader is to pick his or her team. If they cannot even do the first task properly by vetting and choosing a credible team, then how can we expect better with everything else. Let this be a lesson to all who can’t stick to their word.”

Arrindell expressed his thanks to Byer for showing what true leadership looks like and reminds all that God sees all of their actions.