Shadow dies Days before receiving honorary doctorate

RIP: Winston “Shadow” Bailey...died yesterday.

Artist LeRoy Clarke remembers setting up all of Winston “Shadow” Bailey’s albums on a table at his home just before Shadow visited for the first time. Bailey and Clarke were good friends, a friendship that developed during their illustrious careers. When Bailey arrived and saw the albums, Clarke recalled, “I had set him up in a way, by putting all of his albums on a table, just to see how he would react. And when I said, ‘Take a look at that,’ he said, in that style that is Shadow, he kind of turned away from me and said, ‘You have a big piece of me there, boy. Yuh have a big piece of me there.’

“And when he said it tears flooded his eyes. It showed a kind of respect and modesty that Shadow had.”

It was no surprise that news of Shadow’s death left Clarke in tears yesterday. Shadow died at the Mt Hope hospital at 3.50 am after ailing for some time. He was 77. His family told Newsday they are still discussing funeral arrangements.

Shadow gave TT calypso jewels such as Bassman, Dingolay, Stranger, and Poverty is Hell. He won the Road March title in 1974 and 2001 and the International Soca Monarch title in 2001. In 2003 he was awarded the Humming Bird Medal (silver) for his contributions to the artform.

He was to receive an honorary doctorate this weekend from the University of the West Indies (UWI)’s St Augustine campus. In a release the university said earlier this year, Shadow had accepted its offer of an honorary doctorate of letters, which will still be presented at Saturday’s ceremony, in special tribute. His death drew comments and tributes from many across TT.

Here are some of the tributes from organisations and individuals about Shadow:

John Arnold, Copyright Music Organisation (COTT) president: “Shadow was my friend. A giant storyteller and his compositions were testimony to his genius mind and his unique level of creativity. We were working together recently and discussing another performance and this is so hard to accept.

“On behalf of the COTT board, staff and members, I want to express my condolences to his family and Sharlan, Shawn and Shyann. I salute this cultural icon. Rest in peace, Shadow.”

LeRoy Clarke, artist: “This situation is so mythical, I don’t even remember the first time I met him. Meeting Winston Bailey was like meeting him from a distance for a long time. I just admired him. He is the kind of person I simply gravitated to. I imagined him and watched him develop and so on..

“We became pretty good friends and he would come to see me and we would chat. We developed a pretty quiet relationship. Sometime you wondered if it was close or just quiet.

“But I have immense respect for him. Shadow is a genius, and I trust that we will bring tribute to him that will plant him in the minds of the younger folk, because his genius was amazing.

As a friend, he was not an easy person, at all. But he really had that mystery about him in real life. And so that while you felt you were close to him, he had his own distance from you.

“Thank you, Shadow.”

Prof Brian Copeland, UWI St Augustine principal: “The country has lost yet another super-creative citizen, one who re-energised the calypso and soca world with his unique rhythms, nicely woven into his cleverly crafted commentaries on so many aspects of life and living. I was proud to have witnessed his historic entry into the local arena in 1974 – his timing could not have been better.

“I am so very sad and disappointed that he passed before he could collect his honorary doctorate scroll himself on Saturday. May he rest in peace.”

National Carnival Commission: “The Mighty Shadow’s invaluable contributions would extend well beyond the calypso world. His signature flair and inimitable style can be witnessed in several contemporary songs and jingles while his commitment to advancing the local culture has forever positioned him deep within our nation’s cultural bedrock as one of our most influential figures.”

Lutalo Masimba, president, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO): “TUCO is deeply saddened by the passing of Winston Bailey, the Shadow. For all music lovers in the world, Shadow was indeed an icon. He was a game-changer in the way he approached the music and the philosophy he brought with that music...The path that he has blazed created a number of opportunities and possibilities for a number of young artistes and entertainers.”

Roy Francis Cape, musician, entertainer: “I spoke to my friend Shadow up to last week. He was in good spirits. He didn’t even know that I myself was sick when we chatted. He was an incredible artist and an even greater human being. I want to send my deepest condolences to his entire family. This is a really big loss for all of us.”

Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, soca artiste: “I could safely say that I idolise two artistes in our culture: Black Stalin and the Mighty Shadow. For me, Shadow was the model image of sound, trend and talent to always watch. I used to call him ‘Uncle,’ he called me ‘Nephew.’

“Poverty Is Hell was my favourite song from his catalogue– it was real, it was relevant, it was classic...a beautiful song.”