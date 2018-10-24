Pres Sando, San Juan look to widen gap

PRESENTATION San Fernando and San Juan will be looking to widen the gap between themselves and third-placed Naparima today, when the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division resumes.

Six out of the seven scheduled matches in Round 11 last Saturday were postponed due to the widespread flooding across Trinidad. However, St Benedict’s travelled to Tobago and defeated bottom-placed Bishop’s High 2-1.

Third-placed Naparima will be on a bye today, in Round 12, hence the top two teams can each extend their lead from three points to six.

Presentation San Fernando will be travelling to Trincity to face fourth-placed Trinity East and San Juan will be visiting St Augustine.

St Benedict’s, who moved up to fifth spot after Saturday’s lone game, will be heading to St Clair to oppose QRC.

Bishop’s High, who only have one point after 11 games, will be trying to avoid becoming the first team to be relegated this season when they host fellow strugglers Valencia.

Two other struggling outfits will be on the road today. St Mary’s will visit Carapichaima East and Fatima will go to Westmoorings to battle St Anthony’s.

Today’s other game will feature East Mucurapo and Trinity Moka at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo.

In related news, the Round 11 matches which were cancelled on Saturday due to the weather conditions will be played on November 5.

Those matches are – East Mucurapo versus St Anthony’s, QRC versus Carapichaima East, San Juan North versus Presentation San Fernando, St Mary’s vs Trinity East, Trinity Moka versus Naparima and Valencia versus Fatima.