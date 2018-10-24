Parkites in must-win clash

Second-placed title contenders Queen’s Park will need to pile on the goals on top of a win, when they resume their TT Super League challenge versus San Fernando Giants today, after the rescheduling of last weekend’s fixtures.

The match will kick off at 7 pm at Guaracara Park with the Parkites needing all three points to stand a realistic chance of winning the league championship.

All matches scheduled from last Friday to Sunday were postponed owing to the country-wide flooding.

Last night, leaders FC Santa Rosa played their rescheduled match against struggling Club Sando at Arima Velodrome. The match finished after press time.

A win would have given Santa Rosa a six-point advantage at the top of the standings at least temporarily over Queen’s Park.

Three other rescheduled Match Day 19 fixtures will be played today, followed by the balance of matches tomorrow.

The next round will start on Friday when FC Santa Rosa returns to action against Matura Reunited, back at the Arima Velodrome, from 8 pm.