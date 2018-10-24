NY state politicians rally aid after floods

New York State Senator Kevin Parker

New York State Senator Kevin Parker and Assemblywoman Jaime Williams are rallying support for humanitarian aid after last weekend's devastating floods, joining a growing list of Diaspora voices offering help.

In a release Tuesday, Williams, who is Trinidadian by birth but now lives in Brooklyn and represents New York's 59th District, requested contributions of canned goods, toiletries, first aid kits, over the counter medications, feminine products, diapers and baby wipes.

Parker, a state senator representing New York's 21st District, sent thoughts and prayers in addition to his request for aid. The government has estimated over 3,500 households and 120,000 people have been impacted. Parker has no TT roots but his district has a large concentration of Caribbean Americans.

“I stand with my constituents from the twin island republic nation, especially those whose families have been directly affected by the floods and are now faced with the subsequent clean-up and restoration efforts after the destruction of this natural disaster.”

It was important that citizens knew the international community was “standing with them during these trying times,” Parker said. Since the floods, there has been an outpouring of support from citizens, the private sector, regional neighbours and international celebrities, including TT-born rapper Nicki Minaj and actor Winston Duke.

While the government has declined aid from other Caribbean countries, saying that as of now, it has the resources to handle the matter internally, it has accepted $4 million in donations from three regional development banks.