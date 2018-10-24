New police unit will have pepper spray, tasers

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith speaks at the weekly police press briefing. Photo by Enrique Assoon

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith says tomorrow a new police unit will be launched that will be equipped with pepper spray and tasers.

He made the announcement during the weekly police media briefing Wednesday at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain.

He said on Friday the Emergency Response Patrol will be launched which have more than 85 vehicles strategically placed around the country.

"What you will be seeing is technology at its finest whereby we will have systems to measure performance, make the police officers accountable and ensure you will have real-time response, a rapid response, high visibility and a heavy deterrent. This is just one of many mechanisms you will see in the very near future of policies being used towards the modernisation and the transformation of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service."

He said pepper spray and tasers would be used by officers in the Emergency Response Patrol. Griffith said he was trying to change the scenario where people would call 999 and be put on hold for 20 minutes and then be transferred to a police station who may not have vehicles and cannot respond.

Griffith explained the Emergency Response Patrol vehicles will be strategically placed in all nine divisions and will stay in their area of responsibility and be monitored via GPS. He said because these officers will be the first line the pilot project will be to have the pepper spray and tasers given to them.

He said the police have received samples of the weapons and are within full authority to use pepper spray and tasers. He added citizens are not allowed to use them because they are viewed as firearms based on outdated legislation.

"There is no need for any legislation based on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service utilising it."