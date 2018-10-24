Met Office retains flood alert

WATER ACTIVITIES: Community mobilised with boats and relief items, come to the aid of their fellow residents of the El Socorro South community yesterday which has been under water for the last five days.

The Met Office has cancelled the adverse weather alert but a flooding alert remains in effect.

In a bulletin on its website the Met Office said the weather alert was green level as at 4.01pm. Green level means weather conditions have improved considerably and citizens are instructed to assess their environment for safety concerns.

“Don’t take unnecessary risks. This is the final public warning message for this severe weather event. Remain vigilant. Continue to monitor official sources for information.”

On Friday the adverse weather alert was orange level which meant citizens should prepare to safeguard themselves and their property.

For flooding, however, the alert remained at riverine flood alert number three ­– orange level.

“River levels are currently near threshold values in some parts especially along the Caroni basin, and flooding is ongoing in certain regions as well. The levels are however decreasing, but it will take some time, especially since rainfall is still in the forecast. Therefore, a high risk to public safety, livelihoods and property still exists in these areas.”

The Met Office instructed citizens to: assess their environment for safety concerns; avoid wading through residual flood water; monitor weather conditions and river levels; follow the instructions of government officials; and monitor official sources for information via www.odpm.gov.tt.